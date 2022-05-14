Anadolu

Crypto market downturn ‘timely wake-up call’

The recent downturn in the cryptocurrency market is “a timely wake-up call,” the rating agency S&P Global said in a statement on Friday.

“The shock waves from the crypto-assets downturn in recent days has remained primarily within crypto markets, and affected retail investors the most,” it said.

“And, the recent drop in the value of Bitcoin, the largest crypto asset, is not dissimilar from the one that occurred about a year ago,” the rating agency added.

The cryptocurrency market lost over $1 trillion, or nearly half of its market value, in the past five weeks.

The S&P said despite the relatively modest size of the crypto market, small direct exposures by financial institutions further contain contagion risks.

“The potential risks inherent in this ecosystem — only partly illustrated by the current crypto downturn — underpin the material regulatory push that we are witnessing,” the S&P said. 

“Like any innovation, crypto-assets can bring benefits, but also risks. The regulatory mission is a balancing act between both,” it added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Large industry grows 7% in 3 quarters, 26.9% in March 2022

Business

Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

Business

How does blockchain work?

Business

Naveed Qamar vows to extend support to textile industry

Business

Ogra announces up to 40.63pc hike in RLNG prices for May

Business

Stock market gains 588 points

Business

Rupee slumps to Rs193.1 against dollar

Business

Pakistan’s rice exports to China surpass 466,000 tonnes in first quarter

Business

Private sector critical stakeholder in economic development: LCCI chief

Business

LCBDDA successfully completes first batch of Apprentice Programme

1 of 2,192

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More