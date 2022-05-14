Agencies

Customs seize whey powder worth Rs20 million

RAKNI – Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) of Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan claimed to have seized 1,250 parcels of whey powder worth millions of rupees from Punjab-bound container in an operation conducted in Rakni area of Balochistan province on Friday. According to a statement issued by the media cell of Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan, 1,250 parcels of whey powder worth two crore rupees were seized from Punjab-bound container by the staff of Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) in an operation conducted in Rakni area of Balochistan province.  Operation was conducted by the staff of FEU under the supervision of Assistant Collector, Muhammad Yousaf Marri and Senior Anti-Smuggling Officer, Rehmatullah Khan in compliance with the directives of Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan, Khalid Hussain Jamali, Collector (Preventive) and Moin Afzal, Additional Collector.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Gwader

14 million people suffering from asthma in Pakistan, says Dr Rubaba

Gwader

Situation of water, cholera now under control in Dera Bugti’s Pirkoh: Farah Shah

Karachi

DC chairs meeting to control smuggling of urea, flour wheat, sugar

Gwader

Fire erupts in CTD police station Loralai

Gwader

Widow receives Rs4m on ombudsman’s ruling

Gwader

Balochistan High Court Bar Association flays attack on senior lawyer

Gwader

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Gwader

One dies, five injured in road accident

Karachi

Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Wahab

Karachi

Apex committee orders crackdown on 1,571 habitual criminals, drug dealers, land grabbers

1 of 885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More