Customs seize whey powder worth Rs20 million

RAKNI – Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) of Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan claimed to have seized 1,250 parcels of whey powder worth millions of rupees from Punjab-bound container in an operation conducted in Rakni area of Balochistan province on Friday. According to a statement issued by the media cell of Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan, 1,250 parcels of whey powder worth two crore rupees were seized from Punjab-bound container by the staff of Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) in an operation conducted in Rakni area of Balochistan province. Operation was conducted by the staff of FEU under the supervision of Assistant Collector, Muhammad Yousaf Marri and Senior Anti-Smuggling Officer, Rehmatullah Khan in compliance with the directives of Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan, Khalid Hussain Jamali, Collector (Preventive) and Moin Afzal, Additional Collector.