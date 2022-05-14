Our Staff Reporter

DC chairs meeting to control smuggling of urea, flour wheat, sugar

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad on Friday chaired a meeting of the Joint Monitoring Committee to control smuggling of urea, flour, wheat and sugar from Naseerabad district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Tusee Atiqullah Khosa, Tehsildar Kamran Khan Raisani, SP Circle Gulab Khan Sheikh, AD Food Shakir and Subedar FC Muhammad Ramzan.

Addressing the meeting, he said that no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of the people through illegal smuggling urea, flour, wheat and others.

He said that the government of Balochistan was taking serious steps in this regard, therefore, we have to ensure the policy of Balochistan government in all cases, saying that a committee has been formed in Naseerabad on the notice issued by the provincial government.

He said a seven-member committee would play its role in curbing the smuggling of urea flour, wheat and sugar, saying that officers would perform their duties at Custom Check Post and other check posts. “The members of the committee will conduct a thorough investigation at the check posts and after checking all the data, will allow the legal carriers to carry the goods,” he said.  He said that people were facing problems due to smugglers of urea, wheat flour and sugar and such people do not deserve any concession.

 

 

