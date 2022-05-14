News Desk

Girl allegedly abducted during stampede after Karachi blast

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in a stampede following a blast in Saddar area of Karachi, the family said in an FIR registered with the police.

The brother of the girl, Yasir, claimed in his FIR that they are residents of Punjab Colony and his mother, wife and sister went shopping and as soon as they were returning, an explosive device went off in Saddar, resulting in a stampede.

“During the stampede, my mother lost consciousness and when she gained her consciousness, she found my sister Sawera missing,” he said while claiming that the girl was abducted by unknown men.

Meanwhile, the police said that they have registered an abduction case against unknown men at Preedy police station.

Previously incidents of girls reported missing have surfaced in Karachi however most of them have later reappeared claiming to have married out of their free will.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization for help in finding their daughter.

The Karachi police later claimed to have traced the 14-year-old girl. The police said the girl married a man named Zaheer Ahmed in the Punjab capital, adding that the Lahore police would soon recover the girl and move her to Karachi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

Karachi

SHC rejects SBCA’s report in illegal portions case

Lahore

Hub canal breach: Water supply to Karachi suspended

Islamabad

Sialkot rally: Imran Khan calls for street protests after police crackdown

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi says ‘baby ruler’ panicked due to Imran Khan’s popularity

Islamabad

Nobody will be allowed to harm friendship between Pakistan, China: FM Bilawal

National

PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after police crackdown, arrests

Islamabad

Imran Khan regrets ‘use of state power’ in Sialkot

Lahore

Christian community has reservations on PTI rally venue in Sialkot: CM

National

PTI’s Usman Dar arrested ahead of Sialkot rally

1 of 8,214

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More