Hub canal breach: Water supply to Karachi suspended

The water supply to Karachi was suspended on Saturday after a breach occurred in the Hub Canal, which carries water from the dam to the city.

According to details, a five feet wide breach in the Hub Dam canal coming from Balochistan disrupted the water supply to the port city.

A team of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) immediately reached the spot for repair work.

However, according to the WAPDA spokesperson, the repair work in the Hub canal has been completed and water supply was restored to Karachi

“Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) is providing 76 million of gallons water to Karachi from Hub Dam,” he said, adding that the supply would get better in the evening.

It is worth mentioning here that residents of Karachi are already facing water shortages amid scorching weather conditions.

Karachi gets 100-million gallons of water daily from the Dam.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.