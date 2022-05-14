Imran Khan not allowed to hurt sentiments of minorities: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for considering church grounds as a site for rally in Sialkot and educated the former PM on the minority rights saying that it is not your right to hurt religious sentiments and you will not be allowed to do so.

Maryam Nawaz wrote on the social networking site Twitter that it is the foremost responsibility of the government to protect the rights of all minorities living in Pakistan. She explained that the Christian community has been protesting for days, saying a rally on the church grounds is a disrespect to their place of worship.

She further said that holding a public rally is okay, but it is not your right to hurt religious sentiments and you will not be allowed to do so.

Maryam Nawaz exclaimed that Imran Khan should take his aimless politics and sedition somewhere else.

She called out to the PTI chairperson and questioned that there was no place for his rally in the whole of Sialkot except the church.