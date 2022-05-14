Imran Khan regrets ‘use of state power’ in Sialkot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has expressed regret over the use of state power in Sialkot. At the direction of Imran Khan, Shafqat Mahmood and other leaders are in Sialkot.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to local news channel said that they cannot be stopped from their legal right but asked his party workers to remain peaceful and must not break the law; however, former foreign minister reiterated that the rally will be held no matter what.

He further said that the government is fueling fire which will not be limited to Sialkot. If anyone dies, the government will be responsible for it, he warned.

Qureshi said that they do not want to worsen the situation, Imran Khan’s movement will reach up to its final phase. “We have been talking to the administration of the venue for the rally from many days. Where was the administration before this? Workers must brace themselves for such tactics,” he said.

Earlier today, Police arrested PTI leader Usman Dar and other party workers over preparation for public rally.

A scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue of PTI chief Imran Khan’s public meeting.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that government cannot allow PTI to hold public rally at CTI Ground in Sialkot due to reservations of Christian community.

Talking to media persons outside accountability court, CM Punjab asked PTI to change venue and hold the public meeting at some other appropriate place.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar has said that PTI will not be allowed to hold rally at land of church. He asked the party to hold meeting in Sialkot Stadium instead.