Imran says ‘neutrals’ didn’t come to rescue PTI-govt

| Former PM warns govt to face long

march or announce date for new elections | Says he had warned economy would collapse after his ouster from power

MARDAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday said he wanted a date for early election and asked his supporters to come to Islamabad on his call to win ‘real’ freedom.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, “I am inviting mothers, sisters and children to come to Islamabad.” He said Pakistanis were an honourable nation and would not bow before anybody.

He said he was not afraid of death and asked his party workers to rise above fear of death and disgrace as everything was in the hands of Allah. He said when he came into government the current account deficit was at $20 billion and the government did not have money to pay off loans and he had to take loans from Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to save the economy.

The moments of taking money from other countries was a moment of shame, he said adding his government saved the people and their livelihoods from the effects of COVID-19.

Imran recalled his government generated record number of jobs, while the exports, crops production and manufacturing were rising. He said he warned against economic meltdown. However, now inflation was high and stock exchange was going down.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered due to the war against terrorism, he said, adding Pakistan should not align with any super power and watch its interest. Also, Imran said an “absconder” sitting in London must realise that he would not be allowed to take decisions about Pakistan.

Imran emphasised that he was calling people to Islamabad for a “revolution” and not for politics.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the “three stooges”, the PTI chief said they were slaves of America with their wealth stashed abroad.

He alleged that the coalition government would soon approach the US for help, adding that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also set to hold a meeting in America in this regard.

“It is the same America that had tapped your phone call with your mother when she was sharing the details of your family assets abroad,” Imran said, referring to Bilawal.

He continued that the PPP chairperson would “beg for more money” from the US on the pretext that Imran would return [to power] if the money was not provided. “I know Americans very well … they say there is no free lunch. Everything has a cost and in the context of Pakistan, the cost is to provide them [military] bases,” the ex-PM said.

Imran claimed his government was set to procure wheat and oil from Russia at a 30 per cent discount, adding that “the current government cannot trade with Russia due to US pressure.”

He said Pakistan, under the new regime, would have to give statements against Russia because the US wanted it. The PTI chief claimed he was also told the same. “But I refused it as we are a sovereign country and not slaves of anyone.”

He said the conspiracy to oust his government was executed at a time when the country was reviving economically. “When I learned about the conspiracy, I went to those who were capable of stopping it. I told them our economy will collapse and suffer. I also sent Shaukat Tarin, the finance minister, to tell it to those who say they are neutral. But unfortunately, the plot was not thwarted,” he said.

Imran demanded of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a commission to investigate the “foreign conspiracy” as per the letter written to the CJP by President Arif Alvi. He said the proposed commission must hold open hearings as earlier demanded by his party.

The PTI chief alleged that Federal Investigation Agency’s former director, Mohammad Rizwan, died of a heart attack because he was threatened by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for holding a corruption inquiry against the Sharif family.

He also castigated the chief election commissioner (CEC), saying the nation would go after him if he tried to protect corrupt people and turncoats by misusing his power. “Fair elections are not possible under this CEC,” he added. Imran asked people to amass in the capital with a mission to not allow a “group of thieves” to be imposed on Pakistan.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari heavily criticized the ‘neutrals.’

She went on to say, “Now everyone knows the neutrals were not actually neutral.”

She asked whether they (neutrals) had thought about the present dismal situation of the country when the ‘conspiracy to dislodge the PTI government of Imran Khan was hatched.

Mazari went on to say that a question arises if someone can remain neutral when the country faces destruction.