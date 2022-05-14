IUB taking steps for protection of environment: VC

BAHAWALPUR – Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that Jamia Islamia was taking extraordinary steps for the protection of the environment.

This includes major programs such as the Inter-University Consortium for Climate Change and Environmental Protection, the Green Campus Project and the Green Youth Moment. As a result of these initiatives, the national and international ranking of the university has also increased dramatically and is being appreciated at both public and private levels. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views in his message on the occasion of World Plant Health day 2022.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has started a one student one tree campaign under which all the students will not only plant a tree but will be responsible for its maintenance and they will be given extra marks for it.

Similarly, thousands of trees have been planted in all university campuses in collaboration with Estate Care and Space Management, Agricultural Farm, Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Green Campus Project, Faculty of Social Sciences and Green Youth Movement organized tree plantation on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhati Dean Faculty of Social Sciences said that we get maximum food and our 98 percent oxygen land depends on plants.