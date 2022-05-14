Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar has vowed to extend full support to textile industry in resolving its issues.

During a meeting with delegation of textile sector in Karachi, he emphasized on the diversification of textile products and exploration of new markets.

The meeting deliberated upon the strategy to get more market access to different potential countries especially to Canada, Australia and South Africa besides taking more benefits of GSP-plus status given to Pakistan by the European Union.

The Minister for Commerce invited members of the delegation to attend a meeting in Islamabad on Monday along with concrete proposals.