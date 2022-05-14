News Desk

Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar has vowed to extend full support to textile industry in resolving its issues.

During a meeting with delegation of textile sector in Karachi, he emphasized on the diversification of textile products and exploration of new markets.

The meeting deliberated upon the strategy to get more market access to different potential countries especially to Canada, Australia and South Africa besides taking more benefits of GSP-plus status given to Pakistan by the European Union.

The Minister for Commerce invited members of the delegation to attend a meeting in Islamabad on Monday along with concrete proposals.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Girl allegedly abducted during stampede after Karachi blast

Karachi

SHC rejects SBCA’s report in illegal portions case

Lahore

Hub canal breach: Water supply to Karachi suspended

Islamabad

Sialkot rally: Imran Khan calls for street protests after police crackdown

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi says ‘baby ruler’ panicked due to Imran Khan’s popularity

Islamabad

Nobody will be allowed to harm friendship between Pakistan, China: FM Bilawal

National

PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after police crackdown, arrests

Islamabad

Imran Khan regrets ‘use of state power’ in Sialkot

Lahore

Christian community has reservations on PTI rally venue in Sialkot: CM

National

PTI’s Usman Dar arrested ahead of Sialkot rally

1 of 11,442

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More