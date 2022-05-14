News Desk

Nobody will be allowed to harm friendship between Pakistan, China: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphatically stated that nobody will be allowed to harm the iron clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Addressing a memorial service held for victims of Karachi University terrorist attack in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the enemies of Pakistan-China all weather strategic partnership will not be forgiven.

Expressing his anguish and shock over the Karachi incident in which three Chinese teachers were killed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we will not rest till the perpetrators of this heinous act are given exemplary punished.

He said this was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and will not be tolerated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said these Chinese teachers were pursuing the noble mission to educate our students in Chinese language and building bridges between our two peoples. He said the sacrifices of both Chinese and Pakistanis in nurturing our bonds of brotherhood will not go in vain. He said we will continue to cherish and honor the sacrifices that have enabled us to forge a community of shared future in new era.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan s determination to ensure safety and security of the Chinese friends.

The Foreign Minister said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China is time tested and timeless. He said we will face every challenge together and emerge even stronger. He said our Iron brotherhood will continue to grow.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Girl allegedly abducted during stampede after Karachi blast

Business

Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

Karachi

SHC rejects SBCA’s report in illegal portions case

Lahore

Hub canal breach: Water supply to Karachi suspended

Islamabad

Sialkot rally: Imran Khan calls for street protests after police crackdown

Lahore

Pervaiz Elahi says ‘baby ruler’ panicked due to Imran Khan’s popularity

National

PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after police crackdown, arrests

Islamabad

Imran Khan regrets ‘use of state power’ in Sialkot

Lahore

Christian community has reservations on PTI rally venue in Sialkot: CM

National

PTI’s Usman Dar arrested ahead of Sialkot rally

1 of 9,661

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More