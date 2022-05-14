Nobody will be allowed to harm friendship between Pakistan, China: FM Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphatically stated that nobody will be allowed to harm the iron clad friendship between Pakistan and China.

Addressing a memorial service held for victims of Karachi University terrorist attack in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the enemies of Pakistan-China all weather strategic partnership will not be forgiven.

Expressing his anguish and shock over the Karachi incident in which three Chinese teachers were killed, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we will not rest till the perpetrators of this heinous act are given exemplary punished.

He said this was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and will not be tolerated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said these Chinese teachers were pursuing the noble mission to educate our students in Chinese language and building bridges between our two peoples. He said the sacrifices of both Chinese and Pakistanis in nurturing our bonds of brotherhood will not go in vain. He said we will continue to cherish and honor the sacrifices that have enabled us to forge a community of shared future in new era.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan s determination to ensure safety and security of the Chinese friends.

The Foreign Minister said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China is time tested and timeless. He said we will face every challenge together and emerge even stronger. He said our Iron brotherhood will continue to grow.