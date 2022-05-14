APP

Nursing ceremony held in college

MUZAFFARGARH   –   A local college of nursing arranged a ceremony to highlight importance of nursing in connection with international nursing day observed here on Friday. Nursing staff, along with teachers and college principal Ms Zubaida participated in the programme. Addressing to the ceremony, Ms Zubaida said May 12, (yesterday) was birthday of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of nursing. She said every year the day was celebrated to offer gratitude to her services which she rendered for welfare of humanity. She said nursing profession required hardworking and sacrifice to help out ailing people across the board.

More Stories
Islamabad

IHC seeks report from ministries about missing Baloch students

Lahore

Kh Saad seeks report on Hyderabad train accident

International

27 dead in Delhi fire: Indian emergency services

National

Bilawal appreciated for raising voice for electoral reforms first

National

Initial wheat procurement target achieved: Secretary

National

Bike-trailer collision claims 2 lives, one injured

Islamabad

US embassy supports women-led start-ups in Pakistan

Multan

Pakistan’s 6.5m hectares saline area is US$ 31m per annum loss, says secretary agriculture

National

76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Islamabad

Students voters’ awareness session

1 of 8,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More