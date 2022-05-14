Nursing ceremony held in college

MUZAFFARGARH – A local college of nursing arranged a ceremony to highlight importance of nursing in connection with international nursing day observed here on Friday. Nursing staff, along with teachers and college principal Ms Zubaida participated in the programme. Addressing to the ceremony, Ms Zubaida said May 12, (yesterday) was birthday of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of nursing. She said every year the day was celebrated to offer gratitude to her services which she rendered for welfare of humanity. She said nursing profession required hardworking and sacrifice to help out ailing people across the board.