Staff Reporter

One dies, five injured in road accident

QUETTA – One person died and five others injured in a road accident that occurred near Baleli Custom, the suburbs of Quetta city, National Highway authorities said on Friday. They said that a collision between a school pickup carrying teachers of girls high school and car in front of the Agriculture University left the driver of the car dead while five others including school teachers sustained injuries.   Direct cut on the road was stated to be the cause of the crash.  Local administration is looking into the incident.

