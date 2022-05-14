Pakistan mourns Sheikh Khalifa’s demise

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday announced three days national mourning (from Friday to Sunday) in solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE over the sad demise of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the National Flag shall also fly at half-mast during the mourning period. In his statement, Spokesperson of the FO Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the Government and people of Pakistan have received the news about the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a deep sense of grief and sorrow.

He said with his departure, the UAE has lost a visionary leader, and the people of Pakistan a sincere friend.

The Spokesperson said Sheikh Khalifa played a key role in the development and modernization of the UAE. His leadership and vision were pivotal to the UAE’s emergence as a major economic power-house. History will remember His Highness for his sterling contributions in humanitarian affairs and towards promoting peace. United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away.

He was 73.

The UAE government has announced 40 days mourning over his death.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and extended condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Arab Emirates.

President Dr Arif Alvi in a message said in this hour of sorrow, the Pakistani nation shares the grief of the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his condolence message said the UAE has lost a visionary leader and Pakistan a great friend.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa alongwith all ranks of Pakistan Army on Friday expressed heartfelt condolence on the demise of President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“Pakistan has lost a great friend. May Allah Almighty bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, the COAS said in a condolence message shared by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General on his official Twitter handle.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said with the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Arabian region lost an extra-ordinary ruler.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also condoled the sad demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.