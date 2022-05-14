Pervaiz Elahi says ‘baby ruler’ panicked due to Imran Khan’s popularity

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday has attacked the Punjab Government and said that ‘baby ruler’ has panicked because of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s popularity in the province.

In a statement, Speaker Punjab Assembly said that holding a rally is PTI’s fundamental right.

He further said that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz must be thanked for publicizing the rally on Usman Dar’s behalf.

“The Difficult task of publicizing the rally has been done by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Hamza Shahbaz,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI announced to change venue of public rally to VIP ground after police crackdown on party workers and arrest of Usman Dar.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said that their peaceful party workers were tortured by police and claimed that police action was launched on direction of Khawaja Asif.

The former minister strongly condemned arrests of PTI leaders and workers and demanded their immediate release and reiterated that rally will be held in the city no matter what.

The PTI leader said that they want to exercise their rights in a democratic manner and asked government to come to senses. He added that government is bent on using force and warned that government will be responsible if something untoward happens.

Earlier, police arrested PTI leader Usman Dar and after a scuffle broke out between PTI workers and police at the venue of PTI chief Imran Khan’s public meeting.

Police entered the venue of PTI public meeting claiming that the district administration had not allowed the party to hold public meeting at CTI Ground in Sialkot.

Upon resistance by PTI workers, police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge in an effort to disperse PTI workers.