PML-N leaders blame PTI for economic mess as US dollar nears Rs193

| PM Shehbaz Sharif extends his stay in UK for another day | Interior Minister hints at early elections | Says Imran can be arrested over corruption cases

Imran Khanresponsible for dire economic situation, says Marriyum

Miftah says Khan’s deal with IMF and its violation reasons behind rising inflation

LONDON/ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his stay in the United Kingdom for another day for consultations with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday told reporters in London said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan could be arrested over several corruption cases against him.

He said PML-N government had track record that they do not impose burden on the people and In London meeting this was major subject on which we talked for three days. PML-N will take all the decision at the summit forum of allies, he added. PML-N leader while lambasting on PTI Chairman said Imran Khan was directly involved in making fake drug case against him and he has ruined the country in four years , neither the IMF is holding hands nor any other country .

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and PML-N wants Nawaz Sharif to lead the party campaign in the next elections, Rana said.

Also, the minister said in a tweet late Friday that now there will be new elections only in the country. “The Boss and his peon are worried due to this reason,’ he said while referring to Imran Khan and Sh Rashid.

According to official sources, the prime minister along with key cabinet members belonging to his party is holding meetings with Nawaz Sharif in London for the last two days over the ongoing political and economic crisis and the way forward.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that former prime minister Imran Khan is responsible for the current dire economic situation and the historic appreciation of the dollar.

The downtrend in the Pakistani rupee continued Friday as the rupee was traded at Rs193 during the intraday, however, at close the current settled at Rs192.53 with a loss of Rs0.76 or 0.4%.

In a statement on Friday, she said the masses are bearing the brunt of inflation today because of the agreement signed by the previous government with the IMF. She said Imran Khan pushed the country into the swamp of serious issues.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan is resorting to the politics of container to hide his anti-people economic crimes.

Meanwhile, the information minister clarified that more than one passport held by an individual will be revoked under the Passport Act 1974 and the new policy does not apply to holders of foreign passports. On May 11, it was reported that the federal cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, decided to revoke multiple foreign passports under the Passport Act.

While giving a clarification, Aurnagzeb said that the meeting of the federal cabinet on May 10, 2022, had approved the revocation of more than one Pakistani passport. “News of cancellation of foreign passports was misreported,” the minister said. “It’s a crime to have two Pakistani passports. The last date for revocation of two Pakistani passports is December 31, 2022,” she said and added that the decision would not apply to foreign citizenships or foreign passports.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday blamed PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its violation as the reason for the rise in inflation.

The finance minister, in a statement, said that the subsidy on petrol had put a strain on Pakistan’s economy. “There has been a loss of Rs120 billion this month and no government can bear such a huge deficit,” he said.

He added that it is not an easy task to stabilise the economy that Imran Khan has left behind in shambles. “There is a difference between the petrol prices in the world market and the selling price in Pakistan,” added Ismail. The finance minister said that the petrol subsidies are the reason for the rise in inflation and the turmoil in the market. “If the government gives subsidies without having money, then it has to take more loans, increasing the interest rates, and putting pressure on the rupee,” he said.

The PML-N said that the former premier took the “biggest loan in the country’s history during his tenure, which was 80% of the total debt of 71 years. “Khan borrowed Rs20,000 billion,” he said, adding that Khan left Rs10.4 billion in the foreign exchange reserves which are equivalent to 45 days of imports.