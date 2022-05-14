Punjab CM directs sugar mills to sell sugar at Rs 70 per kg

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday directed all sugar mills to sell sugar at Rs 70 per kg.

The Punjab CM’s team held talks with the Sugar Mills Association in which reduction of prices was discussed to provide relief to the people. Hamza Shahbaz urged all sugar mills to sell sugar at Rs 70 per kg.

In this regard, the Sugar Mills Association has been given 24 hours to make a final decision, while the Sharif family’s sugar mills have also been directed to sell sugar at Rs 70 per kg.