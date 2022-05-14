Recorded video to be released if something happens to me, says Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday he has recorded a video of the characters behind the “conspiracy” against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released.

The former prime minister, in his address to the Sialkot jalsa, said a “conspiracy” was being hatched to take his life — and despite knowing about it earlier, he has now enough evidence to confirm it.

The PTI chairman, in light of the alleged plot to kill him, said he has recorded a video and stored it in a “safe place” in which he has mentioned each and every character that was behind the “conspiracy” to oust his government.

“They (without specifying) have deiced to kill Imran Khan. And this is why I have recorded this video as I don’t consider what I do like politics, but this is jihad to me,” the PTI chairman said.

Khan said he has named everyone — the people who were involved in the “conspiracy” abroad and at home. “I have said in the video that the names of every person who conspired against my government are etched on my heart.”

The PTI chairman said the reason behind his video was that in Pakistan, powerful people are not held accountable, thus, through this video, he will expose everyone who went “against the country’s interest.”

Khan said that during his tenure, he wanted to hold the corrupt politicians accountable, but the “powerful people” who could do that have now accepted corruption as a norm.

The former prime minister urged people to come out against the government and support the PTI as if they do not do this, “you will have no future.”

Khan said the judiciary took a good initiative by taking a suo motu on the night of the no-confidence vote and opened the gates of the courts.

The PTI chairman told the judiciary that Rs24 billion corruption cases were filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, and his brother, Salman Shahbaz.

“So tell me a country where the [authorities] make cases against you and when you come into power, you remove all those officials who were investigating the cases against the corrupt politicians,” Khan said.

Reacting to the Sialkot police and local administration’s action against PTI workers, the party chairman said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s party was an equal “coward”.

Khan, slamming the government, said that when PTI was in power, it did not stop the then-opposition from holding long marches, rallies, or sit-ins.

“Every three months, they [PML-N would come to Islambad] to oust our government. Biggest disease Asif Ali Zardari and the person who sells diesel permits, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, were also with you then,” Khan said.