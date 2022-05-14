News Desk

SHC rejects SBCA’s report in illegal portions case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday rejected SBCA’s report into a case related to the construction of illegal portions in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

A resident moved SHC complaining construction of portions in the Qasimabad area of Liaquatabad by violating the law.

As per details, the Sindh Building Control Authority’s officials submitted a hand-written report regarding the construction of illegal portions in Liaquatabad’s Qasimabad area.

The SHC bench while rejecting the report summoned a list of corrupt officials of the SBCA responsible for the construction of illegal portions.

The SHC directed the concerned authorities to take action against the corrupt officials within 15 days and submit a progress report.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to register FIRs against the builder and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in a case related to illegal constructions in Karachi’s Nazimabad Block 2-D.

The SHC heard a petition against the construction of illegal portions in Block 2-D, Nazimabad.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that illegal portions are being constructed on residential plot No2/8 Block 2-D in the Nazimabad area of the metropolis.

He pleaded with the court to order razing the illegal structure.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench showed resentment over illegal construction of portions and directed DG SBCA to register FIRs against SBCA officials and builder within 15 days.

