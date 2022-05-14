News Desk

Sialkot rally: Imran Khan calls for street protests after police crackdown

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged all party workers to come out on streets across the country after Isha prayers and stage a protest against the “imported government” after police stopped PTI workers from holding a rally at Sialkot ground.

Police have initiated a crackdown against PTI activists in the wee hours of Saturday for organising a public gathering in a Sialkot ground, a property of the Christian community, without their consent.

The Sialkot administration had dismissed the PTI request for political gathering on private property and provided them multiple options for the selection of another venue.

The administration took action and arrested PTI leader Usman Dar and other local leaders after party workers continued preparations for the rally.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he will reach Sialkot today today at any cost and would address a public meeting.

“I will be going to Sialkot today, let there be no doubt. What Imported Govt did in Sialkot against our leadership & workers is outrageous, but not unexpected,” he said.

“This bunch of criminals out on bail & their convict mafia boss in London have always used fascist tactics against opponents when they are in power-storming of SC, Model Town murders, bribing judges, NS trying to declare himself Amir ul Momineen,” Imran Khan continued.

He further alleged that “imported government” use and abuse democracy when in opposition & totally destroy all democratic norms when in power.

“Our govt never stopped any of their jalsas, sit-ins, rallies because we are committed to democracy,” he said and urged party workers to come out and protest in their areas/cities after Isha prayers against the “fascist Imported govt.”

