State won’t allow anyone to use religious places of minorities for political purposes: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the state will ensure the protection of its minorities in any case and will not allow their religious places to be used for political purposes.

In his message on the social networking website Twitter, he wrote that the PTI workers have attacked a church in Sialkot today.

Imran Niazi first insulted the Masjid-e-Nabwi and today he has provoked the religious sentiments of the Christian community by trying to turn the church into a rally spot.