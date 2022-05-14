Students voters’ awareness session

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday organized students voters’ education and awareness session at Government Associate College for Women Tehsil Chakwal. Ms. Zile Huma, Public Relations Officer of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan apprised the female students about the role of gender in the electoral process and the importance of casting vote. She highlighted the constitutional obligations of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the purpose of organizing these awareness sessions.

Syed Abid Hussain Shah, District Election Officer explained the local government system while talking to the young students. He informed the students about the role of Youth in strengthening democracy.

College Principal Ms. Mehnaz Faisal appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan to create awareness by involving the youth of Pakistan. Around 200 students along with teachers participated in this awareness session.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has organized over 270 students voters education sessions across the country from November 2021 to April 2022.