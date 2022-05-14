Our Staff Reporter

Widow receives Rs4m on ombudsman’s ruling

QUETTA – On the directives of the Federal Ombudsman, the widow of the deceased official of the Culture and Tourism Department namely Mithal Lakho, was paid the pension amount of her husband to the tune of Rs4 million.

The widow of the deceased Mithal Lakho had filed a petition with the ombudsman pleading that the concerned department was not paying her late husband’s pension.  After hearing the arguments, the court ruled in favour of the petitioner and ordered the department to pay her the pension. In response to the ruling, the Culture and Tourism Department paid her Rs4 million.

 

