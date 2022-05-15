32,453 Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year, says Asad Mehmood

Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood has said on Sunday that 32,453 Pakistanis would be privileged to perform Hajj this year under government scheme.

Talking to presser along Federal Minister Abdul Wasay , he said that Hajj was very limited in the last two years due to Covid-19. However, fewer applications received due to higher Hajj expenses, he added.

He further said that the successful candidates will be notified via SMS, 32,453 persons would be able to get the blessings of Hajj through lottery and a special quota of one thousand persons has been kept separately at the official level.

While 26,960 groups have been formed and pilgrims must bring their own smartphone, Asad added.

