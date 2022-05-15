6 PTI ex-ministers, all MNAs still occupying official residences

ISLAMABAD – At the time when Imran Khan is sloganeering against the government and demanding fresh elections, some of his key cabinet members and all MNAs are still glued with their official residences while ignoring legal and moral aspects.

At least six former ministers belonging to an outgoing cabinet led by the ousted premier Imran Khan are still enjoying the occupation of their bungalows at the Ministers’ Enclave in Islamabad contrary to the rules.

Furthermore, not even a single MNA belonging to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, who resigned from their seat has vacated his residence at the Parliament Lodges and are using the facility by ignoring moral values.

According to sources in the Public Works Department (PDW), which is mandated to look after the Ministers’ Enclave, former ministers Hammad Azhar, Pervaiz Khattak, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Zubaida Jilal, Fehmida Mirza and Usman Dar are still occupying their residences inside the Enclave even after the cancellation of their allotments.

Former Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar is living in House Number 18 and the same is now allotted to Syed Naveed Qamar. Former Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khatak is living in House Number 28, which is now allotted to Federal Minister for Housing and Works Moulana Abdul Wasy.

Former Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jilal is living in House Number 30 which is now allotted to Federal Minister SAFRON Senator Talha Mehmood.

Former Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri is living in House Number 31 which is now alloted to Minister for Industries Makhdoom Ahmed Murtaza Mehmood. Former Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza was living in House Number 33 which is now allotted to Federal Minister for Health Services Abdul Qadir Patail.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affair Usman Dar was allotted an apartment number 3A in the Ministers’ Enclave, which he is still using.

The sources informed that these six former ministers have yet to vacate the residences for incumbent cabinet members and are still enjoying their occupation contrary to the rules.

A senior officer of the Ministry of Housing on the condition of anonymity informed that the new ministers have been allotted the residences. He explained that the former ministers can only retain their residences under mutual understanding with new ministers. He said whenever we will get a complaint we will take action and even possession can be retrieved forcefully.

Meanwhile, when checked from the Capital Development Authority which is mandated to overseas the official residences of the Members of Parliament, a senior officer confirmed that not even a single MNA belonging to PTI has not surrendered residences despite their resignations.

He added further that these MNAs and their families are still living in Parliament Lodges and using all facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI had announced en masse resignations from the National Assembly about a month ago over ousting Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence and currently the party is in street agitation against the newly formed government.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan mostly speaks about high morals in his speeches but his party members are still using facilities in violation of rules.

Former Minister for Information and a spokesman of the PTI, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry was contacted several times but he was unavailable to comment on the story.