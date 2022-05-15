Armed men shoot dead man in Titter Khel

LAKKI MARWAT – A young man was killed when armed men opened fire on a motorcar in Titter Khel area of Lakki Mar­wat, said police on Saturday.

Police said that Osman Afzal, 25, and his broth­er Waseem Afzal, 27, were on their way home from fields in a motorcar when their rivals attacked them.

They said that Waseem sustained serious bullet injuries and died instantly, while the attackers fled away from the crime scene.

Osman, who remained unhurt in the attack, told Ghaznikhel police that the accused Zohaib and his brother Shoaib opened fire on the car when they reached near the wheat grinding factory in the village.

“The car hit a roadside wall as Waseem who was driving it lost control of steering after being hit by bullets,” he informed the police investigators .

He told police that his deceased brother and the killers had exchanged heated arguments a few days ago. Police said that the body was shifted to the hos­pital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.