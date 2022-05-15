Our Staff Reporter

Authorities mobilised to tackle heatwave

LAHORE   –  The Punjab government has mobilised provincial and district disaster management authorities to avoid any emergency situation under the current unusual heatwave in the country. According to the Punjab Health Department sources on Saturday, all the hospitals and Rescue 1122 emergency service have been put on high alert; temporary drinking water spots have been set up; and initial response centres have been established to facilitate people.

People have been urged to follow the advisory issued by the health department and adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from hot weather, heat exhaust, heat stroke and sunburn. The health department appealed people to try to complete their outside work in early morning, wear loose light-coloured dresses, avoid unnecessary exposure to heat, rest under shade and airy places, bathe occasionally, avoid exercise and hard work during hot weather, wear sun glasses, do not sit in car standing directly under sun, do not leave children in locked cars, eat with empty stomach, drink water time to time and wear caps or any cloth on heads before coming out. The advisory urged the masses to rush to hospitals in case of any sign of fever, vomiting, palpitation, high pulse, yellowness, headaches and over sweetening.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM orders admin to ensure cleanliness in cities, towns across Punjab

Lahore

Measures for better traffic management sought

National

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

National

 PFM Act will be implemented this year: Jhagra

National

Imran trying to trigger civil war in country: Sherpao

National

Dist admin foils bid to supply dead chickens in Peshawar

National

Three dead, three injured in roof collapse in Nowshera

National

Heat wave to persist in KP till May 21

National

Chilimjusht festival in valleys of Kalash kicks off

Islamabad

NAB says it has never been under pressure in last 4 years

1 of 8,632

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More