Case on terror charges lodged against PTI leader

KARACHI – The police in Karachi on Saturday registered a case on terrorism charges against PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. The case was registered at Gulshan-e-Maimaar Police Station under sections related to terrorism, attempted murder and other threat to kill. The case was got registered by government officer Abdul Waleed. Sources revealed that preparations were under way to get registered more cases against Haleem Sheikh and another case can be lodged against him today. The sources further said Haleem Adil Sheikh in the past had got constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe terrorism cases against him. The Federation for the first time had set up a JIT on a provincial affair.