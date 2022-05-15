‘China will work with Pakistan’ to bring perpetrators of KU terror attack to justice

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his determination to not allow anyone to harm the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China and underscored that the Pak-China “iron-brotherhood” would continue to grow.

He also reiterated his strong condemnation of Karachi terrorist attack and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. He expressed these remarks while addressing a solemn memorial service held yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honour the lives and services of the victims of terrorist attack in Karachi University on 26 April 2022. Three Chinese teachers, Mr. Huang Guiping, Ms. Ding Mufang and Ms. Chen Sai, as well as their Pakistani driver, Khalid Nawaz, laid down their lives in the line of duty on that day.

The memorial service was also attended by Chargé d’Affaires of China in Islamabad Ms. Pang Chunxue, senior Chinese officials and Chinese nationals from all walks of life in Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the ceremony.

Foreign Minister Bilawal laid floral wreaths in remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice of the Chinese teachers and recorded his remarks in the Condolence Book. On the occasion, he assured that those who carried out this heinous attack would be brought to justice.

The foreign minister said that the entire nation grieved with the families and people of China at this terrible loss, and offered his heartfelt condolences.

Speaking on the occasion, Cd’A of the Embassy of China Ms. Pang Chunxue thanked the government of Pakistan for organising the memorial service. She appreciated the expression of solidarity and support by the entire Pakistani nation against the cowardly attack.

She vowed that the blood of the Chinese people in nurturing this timeless friendship will not be in vain, and that any attack aimed at the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China was doomed to fail.

Chinese Charge D’Affaires Pang Chunxue, in her remarks, also stated the Chinese killed in Karachi University attack were the cultural ambassadors between Pakistan and China, and their remarkable achievements will be written in the history of this friendship. She said we will work with Pakistan to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

She said China and Pakistan all weather friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of our two peoples. She said iron clad friendship between Pakistan and China is unbreakable.

Pang Chunxue said her country will continue to support socio economic development of Pakistan. She said any attempt to undermine the two countries mutual trust and cooperation and the construction of CPEC is doomed to fail.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, in his remarks, highlighted that the tragic deaths of innocent teachers had caused deep shock and anguish to every Pakistani, but this had not deterred our resolve to defeat the scourge of terrorism.

He underlined that Pakistan and China had always stood by each other and expressed the confidence that the two countries could counter any challenge working together in their long-standing spirit of mutual support and close cooperation.