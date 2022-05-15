Our Staff Reporter

COAS appreciates troops’ operational preparedness, morale

ISLAMABAD   –   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps. COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational, training and administrative aspects of the formation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS also visited maintenance facilities and Professional Development Resource Centre. While interacting with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their operational preparedness and morale. On his arrival, COAS was received by Lt General Khalid Zia, Commander Bahawalpur Corps, the ISPR said.

