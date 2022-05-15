Cops awarded for professional efficiency
LAKKI MARWAT – Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Syed Ashfaq Anwar distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among several police officials in separate functions held at Bannu and Lakki Marwat on Saturday.
The deputy superintendents of police, SHOs, investigation officers, lady constables and policemen received certificates and cash prizes for result oriented actions against anti-social elements in their respective areas of jurisdiction.
Speaking on the occasion, The RPO said that after assuming charge of office as regional police officer he implemented the reward and punishment policy in the police department.
He said that the implementation of the reward and punishment policy helped to improve the efficiency of cops to provide maximum relief and better services to citizens