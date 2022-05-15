Cops awarded for professional efficiency

LAKKI MARWAT – Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Bannu, Syed Ashfaq Anwar dis­tributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among several police officials in separate functions held at Bannu and Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

The deputy superintendents of police, SHOs, inves­tigation officers, lady constables and policemen re­ceived certificates and cash prizes for result oriented actions against anti-social elements in their respec­tive areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking on the occasion, The RPO said that after assuming charge of office as regional police officer he implemented the reward and punishment policy in the police department.

He said that the implementation of the reward and punishment policy helped to improve the efficiency of cops to provide maximum relief and better ser­vices to citizens