Our Staff Reporter

Cops awarded for professional efficiency

LAKKI MARWAT   –   Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Bannu, Syed Ashfaq Anwar dis­tributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among several police officials in separate functions held at Bannu and Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

The deputy superintendents of police, SHOs, inves­tigation officers, lady constables and policemen re­ceived certificates and cash prizes for result oriented actions against anti-social elements in their respec­tive areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking on the occasion, The RPO said that after assuming charge of office as regional police officer he implemented the reward and punishment policy in the police department.

He said that the implementation of the reward and punishment policy helped to improve the efficiency of cops to provide maximum relief and better ser­vices to citizens

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Resistance to the Information Act

Columns

Treating all refugees equally

1 of 8,650

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More