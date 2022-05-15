Agencies

Dist admin foils bid to supply dead chickens in Peshawar

peshawar   –   District administration Peshawar Saturday busted a gang of the suppliers of the meat of dead chickens and arrested their ring leader.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar had received a tip that a gang was active in Faqir Kalley and supplying the meat of dead chickens to various restaurants of the city.

On his directive, a special team headed by the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Lutf-ur-Rehman along with local police conducted raid at a godown in the locality and three persons including ring leader of the suppliers of dead chickens were arrested.  Over 3000 dead chickens were also taken into possession.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC Lutf-ur-Rehman said that the gang   used to collect dead chickens from various poultry farms and   supply them to various restaurants, shorma shops and burger shops. Further investigations were in progress and more accomplices would also be arrested shortly, he added.

