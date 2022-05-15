FDA seals two illegal colonies

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures and sales offices.

FDA spokesperson said on Saturday that FDA enforcement headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of two housing schemes “Blossom Avenue Sitiana Road and Afzal Valley Chak 59-JB” and found them illegal.

Therefore, the team sealed premises of these illicit colonies and demolished their structures including sales offices, main gates and boundary walls. The FDA officials also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes until these were legalised by fulfilling all code requirements.

Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement teams also sealed 32 shops in Madina Town as these were established in residential plots for their commercial use, spokesperson added.