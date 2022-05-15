FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit US, China, Switzerland next week

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit United States (US), China and Switzerland in the next week where he would be meeting his foreign counterparts and would also attend a meeting of the World Economic Forum.

According to sources in the foreign ministry, the foreign minister will visit the United States on May 17 where he would meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and attend a meeting on Global Food Security.

“On May 19, he will return from the US and visit China on May 20 for two days,” they said adding that the visit was planned at the invitation of the Chinese foreign minister. “Bilawal will visit Kangzhu and meet his counterpart.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, according to sources, will then visit Davos and attend meeting of World Economic Forum and will also meet multiple foreign ministers at the sidelines of the meeting. “He will return Pakistan on May 25,” they said.