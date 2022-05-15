APP

Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola

ISLAMABAD  – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 135,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 135,300 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 116,512 compared to its sale at Rs.115,998 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.106,803 against Rs 106,331, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1560 and Rs 1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1813 compared to its sale at $1818, the association reported.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Resistance to the Information Act

Columns

Treating all refugees equally

1 of 3,004

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More