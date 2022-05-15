Gold price increases by Rs600 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 135,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 135,300 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 and was sold at Rs 116,512 compared to its sale at Rs.115,998 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.106,803 against Rs 106,331, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1560 and Rs 1337.44 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1813 compared to its sale at $1818, the association reported.