Govt set to launch citizens’ portal in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD – Government of Azad Kashmir has all set to launch a citizen portal that will provide a speedy mechanism to citizens to register their complaints and get their problems resolved in a hassle-free manner.

The portal, which has been developed free of cost, is in its final stages. Prime Minister (PM) Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan will soon inaugurate the web portal that would certainly help to improve governance in the region. It provides a unique opportunity to citizens to raise their voices online and the departments and offices concerned would be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address their grievances. The PM office will directly oversee the progress on those issues as consumer complaints will be forwarded directly to the prime minister’s office.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal along with his team while briefing the prime minister about the portal’s salient features said that the portal with a user-friendly interface will be accessible all across the AJK. “It offers both web based and application downloading options whereby complaints could be made submitted easily. The portal will facilitate citizens to submit their grievances to the concerned authorities/ departments through their mobiles,” he said.

A regular monitoring system will be set up in the prime minister’s office to make sure that the complaints were addressed in a timely manner.

Complaints could be submitted through registered mobile and ID card numbers.