Haleem Sheikh gets pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

KARACHI – Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to involving terrorism, attempted murder and threat to kill. The PTI leader Saturday approached anti-terrorism court after police registered FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly under terrorism act. The court granted pre-arrest bail to Haleem Adil and 3 others till May 21 and directed PTI worker to submit Rs50,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

The court also directed Sindh prosecutor general and police to submit reply by May 21.

The Karachi police today registered two FIRs against PTI leader.

Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges.