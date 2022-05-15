Our Staff Reporter

Haleem Sheikh gets pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

KARACHI – Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to involving terrorism, attempted murder and threat to kill. The PTI leader Saturday approached anti-terrorism court after police registered FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly under terrorism act. The court granted pre-arrest bail to Haleem Adil and 3 others till May 21 and directed PTI worker to submit Rs50,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

The court also directed Sindh prosecutor general and police to submit reply by May 21.

The Karachi police today registered two FIRs against PTI leader.

Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

ICCI for focusing on Africa to promote trade and exports

Islamabad

‘Pakistan should take advantage of Chinese expertise in science, technology’

Islamabad

Moneeza Hashmi’s book ‘Conversations with my father’ launched at RAC

Islamabad

Islamabad police bust robbers’ gang, recover looted money

Islamabad

Transgender Employment Programme launched in capital

Karachi

Rangers deployed to stop water pilferage from Sindh canals

Karachi

Case on terror charges lodged against PTI leader

Karachi

CM visits UAE Consulate, condoles President’s death

Karachi

NA-240 by-elections: PTI candidate’s nomination papers rejected

Karachi

Mercury touches 50.5°C in Larkana

1 of 893

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More