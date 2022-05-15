Heat wave to persist in KP till May 21

PESHAWAR – The Met Office Saturday predicted that heat wave would persist in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 15 to May 21 and temperature could rise up to 45 to 48C in noon in plain areas, however gusty winds were expected in afternoon from May 14 to May 17 that would bring the mercury down at night.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has informed that district administrations and line departments that medical emergencies and water stress could increase in the coming days due to extreme weather conditions.

It further said that rivers’ water level could rise during the period due to melting of glacier therefore; the population living on the banks of the rivers should be relocated to avert any untoward incident.

PDMA advised farmers to keep arrangements of water supply for their crops, cattle and other domestic animals while the general public was advised to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid direct exposure to sunlight. It further advised motorists to check engine water, coolant and air pressure in tyres while travelling in daylight.

The authority asked health department, medical services, Paramedics and RESCUE 1122 to remain high alert.

and set up heat store centres to meet with any emergency.

It said that the emergency operation centres of the authority were fully operational round the clock and people could contact on helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.