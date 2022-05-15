IGHDS sets up heatstroke centres for older people

SUKKUR – With temperature rising to 50 degree Celsius in different districts of Sindh, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Saturday established heatstroke centres for older people in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur and Dadu districts to facilitate people aged 60 years and above. Keeping in view the rising temperature, the centres have been set up to assist older people who may be suffering from heatstroke and to create awareness about the steps that can be taken to prevent it. The centres offer water, milk, fresh fruits and juices to commuters and pedestrians to combat dehydration and any heat-related health emergency. Moreover, the IGHDS’s Shikarpur and Jacobabad chapters also conducted an awareness session regarding heat-related illnesses and their prevention, which was attended by about 400 people. Meanwhile, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also appealed to citizens to protect themselves from the hot weather. Advising people to keep themselves hydrated and to avoid working under the sun for long during noon and afternoon hours, DHO Sukkur Dr. Jamil Ahmed Mahar said the elderly should take precautionary measures because the hot weather can create health issues for them.