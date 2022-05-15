News Desk

Imran Khan felicitates new UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday felicitated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan for being elected President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following the sad demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said that he extends his warm felicitations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan upon being elected President of UAE.

“It is his vision that is already transforming UAE into a leading economic [and] political player on the global stage,” he said and added that as the prime minister, he saw first-hand his brotherly affection for Pakistan.

UAE’s Federal Supreme Council on Saturday unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is also the Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi – the largest of the seven emirates constituting the Federation.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution,  Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

