Our Staff Reporter

Imran trying to trigger civil war in country: Sherpao

peshawar   –   Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said former prime minister Imran Khan’s narrative was based on lies in order to hide his poor performance and incompetence.

He was speaking at a reception hosted in honour of Kohistan’s Harban-Bhasha tehsil’s   chairman Asadullah Qureshi. Aftab Sherpao said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was now trying to divert the attention of the people from the bad performance of his government. “Imran Khan is trying to trigger a civil war in the country,” he warned.

The QWP leader said the ousted prime minister was inciting the youth to violence and creating anarchy. He added the country stood isolated due to the wrong foreign policy of the PTI government. He also said that Imran Khan was maligning state institutions for his vested interests. “Imran Khan is dragging state institutions into politics,” he added.

He also said that the new government should introduce electoral reforms at the earliest to pave the way for holding free, fair and transparent elections so that the people could elect their true representatives.

