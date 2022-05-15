Islamabad police bust robbers’ gang, recover looted money

ISLAMABAD – Police have busted a robbers’ gang by arresting three of its active members and recovered Rs 2.1 million from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following special directions of IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a police team under the supervision of SDPO Sihala Benish Fatima headed by SHO Lohi Bher Kamal Khan arrested three members of a robbers’ gang. The accused were identified as Shahzeb, Ubaid, and Osama, the spokesman said. Various cases were registered against the gang including 17 robbery incidents at Bahria Town, Pakistan Town, Korang Town, Jinnah Garden, and other areas of PS Sihala and Kohat while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two notorious gangs of robbers involved in looting people at gunpoint in different areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition from their possession. PS Tarnol raided different areas and succeeded to bust four active members of two criminal gangs. One gang consisting of two accused, Umar Shahzad and Muhammad Asad, was involved in numerous robbery incidents after erecting pickets on under-construction roads in Shah Allah Ditta areas. The accused were sent to jail in four recent cases of robberies on judicial remand for an identification parade. Weapons with ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Furthermore, PS Tarnol held two robbers of another notorious gang identified as Khan Muhammad and Janbaz.