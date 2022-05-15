Nawaz Sharif

JUI-F calls for electoral reforms before elections

ISLAMABAD   –  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has said that conducting upcoming general elections in 2023 without electoral reforms would be a useless exercise.

Jamiat Ulema e Islam‘s spokesman Aslam Ghauri told The Nation that it was essential to bring reforms in electoral process of the country prior to the general elections.

He said that it was his party’s stance to topple down the fake government of former premier Imran Khan since July 2018 elections and go for fresh elections.He further said that it was   the stance of all parties to bring reforms in election laws and every decision of the ruling government will be taken with mutual understanding.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, PPP co-chairman   Asif Ali Zardari had said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not afraid of early elections but the ruling coalition government will reform the elections laws and sort out the economic situation of the country before holding general elections in the country.

He said that the ruling coalition government would move forward for elections after amendment in electoral reforms and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws. JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reaffirmed that the elections should only be held after the electoral reforms and fixing the accountability laws.

