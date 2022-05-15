Karachi University blast: Investigative agencies prepared sketch of attacker’s female facilitator

Investigative agencies on Sunday sketched out the attacker’s female facilitator in the Karachi University suicide blast case and have also appealed to citizens for help in the search.

Experts from research institutes prepared the sketch with the help of eyewitnesses. According to investigators, the probable woman was seeking help as she had asked for Rs. 500 to the man who gave her lift.

As per the officials, ordinary citizens have been appealed for help in the search for the mentioned woman. The woman or her family may also appear in person before the investigating agency, they added.