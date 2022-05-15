KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

PESHAWAR – The registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) for North Region is underway and dozens of unregis­tered service providers brought under the tax net in Mansehra on Saturday.

The KPRA team set up their mobile registra­tion camp at a local restaurant located on Karako­ram Highway. The field teams visited the premises of unregistered service providers in various areas of Mansehra including Lari Adda, Mansehra Bypass, Shinkiari and Ghazi Kot providing on the spot reg­istration to unregistered service providers at their doorstep.

The drive has been started with the financial assis­tance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rev­enue Mobilization Activity from Haripur district on Wednesday and will be concluded on Friday next week covering the areas of Balakot, Naran, Kaghan and Batakundi.

On Sunday, the team will spend another day in Mansehra to facilitate unregistered service providers and on Monday the team will move to Balakot.

“The aim of the drive is to facilitate our taxpayers and provide them on the spot registration facility at their doorstep which otherwise is their responsibility.

They have to approach KPRA by submitting an ap­plication for registration either in person or through on-line system providing all needed documents as per the KP Finance Act 2013,” he said in his state­ment adding that his team is approaching the service providers for their ease.

“We expect each and every service provider in North Region to register his/her business in the drive to avoid any legal complications. We are available for their assistance and will help them in their monthly returns filing,” he said