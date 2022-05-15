Liverpool win 2022 English FA Cup

Liverpool were crowned the 2022 English FA Cup as they beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties on Saturday.

The Reds won the Emirates FA Cup for the first time since 2006 and claimed it for the eighth time in history.

The full time in the final was 0-0. So the penalty shootout decided the winning team at London’s Wembley Stadium.

German manager Jurgen Klopp’s men were the victors after Greek left back Konstantinos Tsimikas converted his penalty successfully.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielder Mason Mount missed their penalties.

At Liverpool, Senegalese star Sadio Mane was the only Reds player to miss his team’s fifth penalty.

Salah injured

Liverpool may be anxious by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah’s injury in the final.

The 29-year-old winger left the match in the 33rd minute over an injury.

The Reds will face Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid in this season’s UEFA Champions League final on May 28 at Paris’ Stade de France.

The 2022 final will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to be the European champions. In that game, Salah suffered from a game-ending shoulder injury due to Sergio Ramos’ tackle.

In the 2021-22 English Premier League, second-place Liverpool are contending for the title as they are three points behind leaders, Manchester City, who have 89 points.

The Premier League will conclude in two match weeks.

Reds fans jeer national anthem for political reasons in past

Liverpool fans booed and whistled at the British national anthem as it was played before Saturday’s final.

In the 1980s, fans often booed or whistled at the anthem, “God Save the Queen,” in local cup finals at Wembley for political reasons.

Booing the anthem became popular among Liverpool fans during the UK’s Conservative government’s “managed decline” of the city after the 1981 Toxteth riots in Liverpool that triggered unrest across the country.

The Conservative Margaret Thatcher, known as the “Iron Lady,” was prime minister at the time, serving from 1979 to 1990.

Records have shown that Thatcher was told to abandon the city by her chancellor, which meant she was urged not to waste public money on Merseyside after the riots.

Merseyside is an English metropolitan county and Liverpool is its largest city.