News Desk

Load-shedding continues amid scorching heat across country

Amid sizzling hot weather, Power outages have severely hit Pakistan as Pakistanis have been suffering up to 16 hours of power load-shedding.

All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with load-shedding and situation in rural areas of the country is even worse.

The prolonged load-shedding has increases the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is in the grip of a blistering heatwave, with parts of the nation already scorched by high temperatures as officials warn of acute water shortages and a threat to health.

Mercury will touch reach 46 in Lahore and Faisalabad, 43 in Peshawar and 38 in port city of Karachi.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) advised public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

