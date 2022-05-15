LUH setsup 12-bed isolation ward

HYDERABAD – The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi has informed that a 12-bed heatstroke isolation ward has been set up inside the hospital’s premises. The new ward It would provide a complete range of health facilities to the patients who suffer heatstroke. He said Dr Shaukat Ali Lakho had been appointed as the focal person of the ward. The MS claimed that the hospital was providing quality healthcare facilities owing to which a larger number of patients from all parts of the province regularly visited the hospital. Dr Kolachi requested the people to follow the government’s health advisory with regard to heatstroke.