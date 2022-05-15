APP

LUH setsup 12-bed isolation ward

HYDERABAD   –   The Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi has informed that a 12-bed heatstroke isolation ward has been set up inside the hospital’s premises. The new ward It would provide a complete range of health facilities to the patients who suffer heatstroke. He said Dr Shaukat Ali Lakho had been appointed as the focal person of the ward. The MS claimed that the hospital was providing quality healthcare facilities owing to which a larger number of patients from all parts of the province regularly visited the hospital. Dr Kolachi requested the people to follow the government’s health advisory with regard to  heatstroke.

More Stories
Newspaper

Lahore lift NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

Entertainment

Chilam Joshi Festival concludes

Entertainment

Queen attends Platinum Jubilee equestrian extravaganza

Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says text from Rebekah Vardy raised suspicions

Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2” tops North American box office for 2nd straight weekend

Entertainment

Bella Hadid continues to show support for Palestine, ‘Free Palestine forever’

Entertainment

Camila Cabello replacing Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice’

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Resistance to the Information Act

Columns

Treating all refugees equally

1 of 8,650

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More