Malaysian tourists enjoy trip to Swat valley on bikes

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers mar­vellous tourist and heritage sites and the people are very hospitable and tourist- friendly.

This was stated by Malaysian bik­er Azlan bin Muhammad Saeed upon his arrival at the scenic hill station Fizzagat in Swat valley with his team mates from Islamabad on Saturday. He said there was no country in the world with such a large collection of scenic places and heritage sites, adding that they enjoyed the tour immensely and were honoured by the generosity and hospitality of people.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in col­laboration with Saiyah Travels and Ma­laysian Ipoh Bikers Club have arranged the tour for the foreign motorcyclists. The rally is aimed at showing the beau­tiful places to the foreign tourists and promoting adventure tourism in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

The organisers said that efforts were being made to attract more do­mestic and international tourists to the province. He said the efforts were yielding positive results as more groups of foreign tourists were arriv­ing to visit the scenic sites in the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azlan said he felt himself safe and se­cured and advised other foreigners to visit Pakistan to enjoy the beauty of na­ture and hospitality of people.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is really a beautiful piece on earth and the tra­ditional cuisines are so delicious,” said another tourist Wazi bin Abdul Majeed.

The Malaysian biker praised the KPC­TA and Saiyah Travels for arranging so joyful tour for them.

The Malaysian tourists comprising 22 bikers started rally from Islamabad and reached Fizzagat in the first leg of their tour. They would cover a total of 1950 kilometres distance after passing through the Hindu Kush, Karakorum and Himalaya mountain ranges.

The tourists would visit scenic spots and stay at various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the itinerary, the Malay­sian bikers would leave for Lower Dir, Upper Dir and reach Chitral via Lowari Top. They would then leave for Kalash valley to enjoy the ongoing Chilimjusht or Chilim Joshi Festival.

The visitors would visit Gar­am Chashma, Qaqlasht meadows and Shandur Pass and would stay there for a few days. From there, the Malaysian bikers would then proceed to Hindurab, Phandar and Gilgit-Baltistan.