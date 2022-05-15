Staff Reporter

Mastermind of Kocha Risaldar killed in CTD encounter: Police

PESHAWAR    –  The mastermind of deadly Kocha Risaldar suicide blast along with his accomplice was killed during an encounter with Counterterrorism Department (CTD), police said Saturday. Police said that on intelligence reports, CTD and police conducted a joint targeted operation at Peshtakhara in the outskirts of the city. During an encounter, the mastermind of Kocha Risaldar suicide blast along with his accomplice was killed. The outlaws belonged to a banned outfit. Police and CTD cordoned off the area and started investigation.

